Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,679,440 Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,606,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.83% of H World Group worth $190,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Price Performance

H World Group stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 435.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. H World Group’s payout ratio is 95.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTHT

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.