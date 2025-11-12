Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,481 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $18,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.810 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 103.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

