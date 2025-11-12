Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Clorox worth $32,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clorox by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE CLX opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $104.08 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

