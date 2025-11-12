Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $33.53 Million Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of F5 worth $33,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 134.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.56.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $38,357,586.54. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total transaction of $2,077,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,301.54. This represents a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,504. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 stock opened at $238.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.04 and a 12 month high of $346.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.43 and its 200-day moving average is $299.22.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

