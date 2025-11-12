Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $20,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,065,000 after buying an additional 213,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 521,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 515,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.4%

EME opened at $640.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $778.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

