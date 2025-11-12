Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 4.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.26.

TWLO stock opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average is $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,345,050.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,666.47. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $924,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,906,070. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

