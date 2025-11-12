Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 21,607 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

