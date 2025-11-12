Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,427 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Cooper Companies worth $27,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 357.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian G. Andrews acquired 1,525 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,504.88. The trade was a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,466.89. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

