Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,615 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of MongoDB worth $14,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after acquiring an additional 481,023 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in MongoDB by 53.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,378,000 after purchasing an additional 367,717 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $161,543,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in MongoDB by 863.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.97.

Shares of MDB opened at $371.42 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $385.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.32 and a 200-day moving average of $253.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $591.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This trade represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 108,492 shares of company stock worth $34,213,359 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

