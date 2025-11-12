Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,258,000.
MIRM stock opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.11 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.
