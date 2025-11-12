Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $231.32 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,427 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 12.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of S&P Global worth $231,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.38.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SPGI opened at $497.07 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $500.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

