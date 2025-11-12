Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $96,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,951,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $65,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,839,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,894 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 252,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,352. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $4,999,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,676,150. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,215. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

