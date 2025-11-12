Midwest Trust Co Invests $953,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 360.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $238,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SJNK stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.