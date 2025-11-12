Midwest Trust Co Invests $562,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 42.2%

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $210.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.39. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

