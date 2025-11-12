Midwest Trust Co Buys New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $78.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.