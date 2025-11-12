Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 18,807 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.