Midwest Trust Co Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

