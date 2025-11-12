Michael Farrell Sells 8,011 Shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Farrell sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.75, for a total value of $2,000,747.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,849,533.50. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ResMed Trading Up 1.0%
RMD opened at $252.65 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ResMed Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ResMed from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 price objective on ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About ResMed
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ResMed
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.