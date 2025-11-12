M&G PLC Sells 569,690 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

M&G PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,690 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $75,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 27.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,385,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,179,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

