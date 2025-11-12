M&G PLC Grows Holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

M&G PLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 263.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 435,122 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $41,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 85.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,774,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,830,000 after buying an additional 819,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1,918.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 416,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 126.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $2,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,849,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,371,617.70. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 52,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $4,222,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,073,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,884,348.09. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,020 shares of company stock worth $22,846,832. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IPGP opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65, a PEG ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $250.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

