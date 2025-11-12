Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corpay by 56.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Corpay by 309.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on shares of Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.71.

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $290.65 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

