Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 11,526 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,970 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. HSBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

