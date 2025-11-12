Metis Global Partners LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Lennar by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 199.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 62.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $125.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.05. Lennar Corporation has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

