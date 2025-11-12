Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,421,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,320 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,436,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,400,000 after purchasing an additional 524,601 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $586,403,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,061,000 after buying an additional 104,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,129,000 after buying an additional 70,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.8%

CoStar Group stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,368.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.66%.CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

