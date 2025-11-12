Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,188 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $432,718,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after buying an additional 2,566,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carnival by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,425,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after buying an additional 1,787,015 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

