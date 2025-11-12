Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.23% of Medtronic worth $251,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 810,854 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,275,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,616,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,220,000 after purchasing an additional 566,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

