MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.55 and traded as low as GBX 1.39. MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 1.44, with a volume of 749,867 shares.

MaxCyte Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.73.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research. MaxCyte brings best-in-class technology paired with ongoing support designed to facilitate complex engineering of a wide variety of cells and payloads, with the aim of advancing new treatment options for patients.

