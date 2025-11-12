Matthew Kaplan Buys 19,650 Shares of Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Kaplan acquired 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $150,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,936. This trade represents a 16.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Capital Group Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.45.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Great Elm Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -264.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GECC. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on Great Elm Capital Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Capital One Financial set a $11.00 price target on Great Elm Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Great Elm Capital Group

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.