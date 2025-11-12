Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.5333.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Zacks Research cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Masco by 134.2% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 114.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. Masco has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

