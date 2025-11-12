Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Monday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA INR opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $818.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $278,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 33,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,867.50. This represents a 156.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zack David Arnold purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $76,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $765,958.

