Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,165,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,502,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 204,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $357,512,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $2,059.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,933.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,940.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,621.89 and a 1 year high of $2,080.54.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

