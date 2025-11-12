Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 750 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5,081.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

