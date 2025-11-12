Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,167 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust $EFT

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 117,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 31,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

EFT stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

