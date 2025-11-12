Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 764.7% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE CB opened at $292.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.68. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.