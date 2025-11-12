Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.8%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $201.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

