Maple Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 99,263 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $194.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

