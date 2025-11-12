Maple Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,618,000 after purchasing an additional 624,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after buying an additional 324,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,236,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

