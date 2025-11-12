Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.1288. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.1288, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.
Lucara Diamond Stock Up 4.3%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Lucara Diamond
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
