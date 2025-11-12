LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 360 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LSL Property Services to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 280 to GBX 381 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LSL Property Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 370.50.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LSL

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

LON:LSL opened at GBX 248.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. LSL Property Services has a 12-month low of GBX 243 and a 12-month high of GBX 334. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42.

LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that LSL Property Services will post 24.137931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LSL Property Services

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.