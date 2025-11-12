Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 9.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 45,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at $25,974,408.13. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,101. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Trading Down 1.0%

Wabtec stock opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.79. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

