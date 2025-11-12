Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 55,305 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,305 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,312,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 186,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 711.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $2,216,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $1,734,742.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,932.33. This trade represents a 65.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,159 shares of company stock worth $4,620,198. Corporate insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

