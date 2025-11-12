London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) (LON:BTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) (LON:BTC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) stock traded down GBX 0.16 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3.20. 3,119,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,185. The stock has a market cap of £9.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. London Btc Company Limited Npv has a one year low of GBX 2.65 and a one year high of GBX 65.

London Btc Company Limited Npv (di) Company Profile

London BTC Company’s (@ldnbtc) primary listing is in London (United Kingdom) on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker BTC and trades in the USA on the US OTCQB under the ticker VINZF. LdnBTC is building up a strategic Bitcoin holding by building a Bitcoin mining company installing miners within hosting facilities throughout the USA and Canada through third-party cryptocurrency mining providers.

