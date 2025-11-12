Lisa Britt Sells 10,225 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) VP Lisa Britt sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. This trade represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.7%

TMO stock opened at $586.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,089,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,588,000 after buying an additional 46,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

