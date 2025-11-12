Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) vs. Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Power and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A Lightning eMotors -221.51% -221.78% -69.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Thunder Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Thunder Power alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Thunder Power has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -2.21 Lightning eMotors $24.69 million 0.00 $15.17 million ($11.19) N/A

This table compares Thunder Power and Lightning eMotors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lightning eMotors has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Power. Thunder Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightning eMotors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Thunder Power beats Lightning eMotors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Power

(Get Free Report)

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

About Lightning eMotors

(Get Free Report)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, transit buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.