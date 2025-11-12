Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. Life360 has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $112.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.09 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.26 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $818,376.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,059.20. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $422,823.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 329,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,634,982.73. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 149,799 shares of company stock valued at $13,416,952 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 320.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 418,493 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Life360 by 433.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Life360 by 2,245.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 181,558 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Life360 by 75.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

