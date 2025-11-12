Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Makes New $28.99 Million Investment in Starz Entertainment Corp. $STRZ

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,803,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,987,000. Starz Entertainment accounts for about 2.6% of Liberty 77 Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of Starz Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $806,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the second quarter worth $654,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Starz Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of Starz Entertainment stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58. Starz Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

Starz Entertainment ( NASDAQ:STRZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STRZ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starz Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starz Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starz Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,138.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,534.80. This represents a 23.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $201,896 in the last three months.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

