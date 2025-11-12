LG Display (LPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $4.9917 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 1:00 AM ET.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LG Display Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. LG Display has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.67.
LPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
