LG Display (LPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $4.9917 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 1:00 AM ET.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. LG Display has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LG Display by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 375,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 180,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LG Display by 35.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 52.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period.

LPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

