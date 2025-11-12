Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter. Lendway had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%.
Lendway Stock Down 6.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:LDWY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lendway has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lendway in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Lendway Company Profile
Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.
