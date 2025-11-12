Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Stock Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leidos by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,065,000 after buying an additional 251,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Leidos by 29.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,250,000 after acquiring an additional 536,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leidos by 10.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,262,000 after acquiring an additional 170,263 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 3.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 402,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $198.33 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.60 and a 200-day moving average of $170.42.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Argus upped their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

