Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,463,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7%

META opened at $627.08 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $721.92 and its 200 day moving average is $705.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. This trade represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total transaction of $2,042,923.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,227.17. This trade represents a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 58,397 shares of company stock worth $44,662,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

